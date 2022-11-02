The PDP presidential campaign council’s spokesperson, Dino Melaye, has dismissed the report claiming he called Governor Makinde an ingrate

A report had claimed that the former Kogi West senator made the statement in a comment on Facebook on Wednesday, November 2

Melaye, however, distanced himself from the comment, saying there was a deliberate plan to create disaffection in the PDP

Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council’s spokesperson, has denied calling the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, an ingrate.

A report had claimed that Melaye, a former Kogi West senator, on Wednesday, November 2, attacked Governor Makinde, describing him as an ingrate.

Senator Dino Melaye denied calling Governor Makinde an ingrate as the PDP crisis worsens. Photo credits: Dino Melaye, Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

The report alleged that Melaye shared a comment on Facebook where he directed the Admin of a PDP platform to remove the picture of Makinde and replace it with that of Atiku.

It was further claimed that the PDP chieftain said Atiku supported the election of Governor Makinde in 2019 with N1 billion when he was losing out because of the paucity of funds.

The report noted that Melaye's anger might not be unconnected with the speculated endorsement of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, by Governor Makinde.

It is a fat lie, says Dino Melaye

Reacting, Senator Melaye said the report is part of a deliberate plan to cause disaffection in the PDP.

He tweeted:

"There is a deliberate plan to create disaffection in the pdp family. This news here is a fat lie from hell. PDP will survive all these lies and propaganda."

Melaye also posted a similar statement on Facebook:

"There is a deliberate plan to create disaffection in the pdp family. This news here is a fat lie from hell. PDP will survive all these lies and propaganda.

"I never said it anywhere that Seyi Makinde is an ingrate."

Source: Legit.ng