ADC may not field any presidential candidate for the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria

Dumebi Kachikwu was the party's standard bearer until his he was sacked by the leadership of ADC

INEC had closed the window for the substitution of presidential candidate names for poll

Less than five months to the conduct of the 2023 general election, the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expelled its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, over alleged anti-party activities, Premium Times reports.

Legit.ng gathered that his expulsion came exactly two weeks after a faction loyal to the ADC long serving national chairman, Ralph Nwosu, announced his suspension.

The National Working Committee of the ADC accuses its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu of anti-party. Credit: Dumebi Kachikwu.

No fewer than 27 state chairmen and Kachikwu had earlier called for the resignation of Nwosu, given his ‘overstay’ in the top office.

ADC chairman overstaying in office

The chairman has spent 17 years on the seat even though the party’s constitution only allows anyone to lead the party for a maximum of eight years.

The party, however, said Kachikwu’s attitude is improper for someone who wants to be the president of Nigeria, having attacked the Nwosu-led National Working Committee (NWC).

The party through its deputy chairman (politics), Bamidele Ajadi, said recently:

“The NWC viewed with great concern the baseless and defamatory video made, published and circulated by Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, which was intended to disparage and impugn the integrity and image of a peaceful and transformation-oriented African Democratic Congress and its national officers."

Kachikwu guilty of gross misconduct, says Nwosu

But in a statement issued on Friday, September 16, and signed by Nwosu, the party said a seven-member disciplinary committee earlier set up found Kachikwu guilty of allegations of gross misconduct, anti-party activities and gross violations of its constitution, amongst others.

The embattled national chairman explained that the disciplinary committee met six times between 8 and 14 September to discuss all allegations levelled against the presidential candidate.

He said:

“The panel found Mr Dumebi Kachikwu & others guilty of the allegation levelled against them, subsequently in accordance with article 15 of the party’s constitution recommended that Mr Dumebi Kachikwu & others be expelled from the party.

“The NWC met on the 16th of September 2022 to deliberate on the report & accepted the report of the panel with modification."

Kachikwu was expelled along with seven others, namely the Kogi state chairman of the party, Kingsley Oggah; its state chairman for Edo, Kennedy Odion, Kabiru Hussaini, Alaka William, Bello Isiyaka, Musa Hassan and Clement Ehiator.

The party leadership described the expulsion of the eight persons as a “strategic step to clean its stable and determined to move into reckoning across the country” and urged other members to remain ‘focused’.

