At the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal hearing on Tuesday, November 1, the council of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Paul Ananaba (SAN), declined consent to documents issued as Certified True Copies (CTC).

Among the documents admitted in evidence that were declined by Ananaba are the INEC's Regulation and Guideline for the election, Manual for Electoral Officials, Forms EC8As (election results for Osogbo, Ede North, and Ede South local governments), The Sun reports.

Before Ananaba objected to the admission of the documents as exhibits, Governor Gboyega Oyetola's lawyer, Chief Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), informed the tribunal that the said documents had been cross-checked by the respondents, adding that they all agreed that it should be tendered from the bar.

But when Fagbemi attempted to tender the documents in court, Ananaba raised an objection to all the documents already certified by INEC, arguing that he would give reasons for his objection in the final written address.

Surprised at this, one of the judges at the tribunal queried:

“You are raising objection even to your regulations?”

Similarly the counsel for Ademola Adeleke, Onyeachi Ikpeazu, and that of the PDP, (SAN), Alex Izinyon (SAN), also objected to the admissibility of the evidence with the same argument.

In response to the objections, Fagbemi sought to tender another piece of evidence that contained the ‘Schedule of the Documents’ but Ananaba again objected on the grounds that it was never pleaded.

Responding to this, Justice Tertsea Kume, queried Ananaba and reminded him that he earlier informed the court that he had read through the schedule of documents and had no objection.

The tribunal, in its verdict, admitted in evidence all the documents tendered and marked them as exhibits.

Source: Legit.ng