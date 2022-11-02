Dele Momodu, the spokesperson of the PDP presidential campaign organisation, has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for Nigeria's economic woes

The PDP stalwart said Nigeria's naira is fighting survival against foreign currencies, particularly the dollar, because of Buhari's incompetence

Momodu then revealed that PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar is worried about the situation while promising that hope is on the way for Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has been attacked by the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign organisation over the dwindling Nigeria economy and growing security concerns.

According to Vanguard, the organisation claimed Buhari’s ineptitude is responsible for the country’s woes.

PDP blames Buhari for Nigeria economic woes Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Dele Momodu, the director of strategic communication of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, made the blame at a media conference in Abuja on Tuesday, November 1.

Latest about Dele Momodu Buhari PDP

Momodu said the naira today is fighting for survival against foreign currencies, especially the United States dollar because Buhari’s administration had shown gross incompetence in managing the country’s economy.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He added that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is worried about the rising cost of living in the country and inflation.

His statement reads in part:

“We are however assuring Nigerians that help is on the way, as the policies enunciated with the policy document: ‘Our Covenant with Nigerians’, will not only bring Nigeria out of poverty but also herald an era of prosperity and sustainable development in a PDP government, come 2023.”

Nigeria to break up: Fani-Kayode tackles Obaseki, replies Dele Momodu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Fani-Kayode, one of the APC presidential spokespersons, has tackled the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, for deifying the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Obaseki has claimed that Nigeria will break up if the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, wins the 2023 presidential poll, but Fani-Kayode said the notion that Nigeria will remain united under Atiku is wrong.

The former minister also replied to Dele Momodu, one of the spokespersons of the PDP presidential campaign, stating that Tinubu is not one of the democratic dictators in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng