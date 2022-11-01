The director of strategic communications of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has hit back at Governor Nyesom Wike and his cohorts amid the ongoing crisis in the party.

Momodu, in an interview with Vanguard newspaper, published on Tuesday, November 1, said it is too late for Governor Wike and his cohorts to clamour for a southern candidate.

Governor Nyesom Wike recently berated the political capacity of Dele Momodu in a chat with journalists. Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike and Dele Momodu

The Ovation Magazine publisher also stated that history does not favour the south whenever it presents two strong candidates from different political parties.

2023 election: "South yet to learn from past mistakes" - Dele Momodu

He said the emergence of Atiku is strategic and that the south must learn from its past mistake.

Momodu said:

"Let me warn, whenever in the past we had two strong southern candidates, they lost to the North.

"We did it in 1979 when we had Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the scenario repeated itself in 1983. The south must learn about politics and politicking. It is not about sentiments."

When asked if it was fair for power to shift from a Fulani man to another Fulani, Momodu said politics is a game of numbers, not sentiments.

He said there is a need for politics to be conducted properly as it should be, or the party will risk losing over and over again.

Momodu said for a candidate to emerge victorious, the person must be able to reach out to everybody before victory can be ascertained.

He said:

"Democracy is not always about fairness. You and I can cry from now till kingdom come, until we learn to conduct politics properly, we will continue to lose."

