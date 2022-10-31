Governor Seyi Makinde has made it known that if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, holds on to his office, he will work for the party only in Oyo come 2023.

Makinde made this position known when he feature on Southwest Political Circuit, a programme on Fresh 105.9 FM Ibadan on Sunday, October 30, The Nation reports.

The Oyo governor explained that the level of political consciousness among voters is higher than before, adding that they will vote for their preferred candidate when the time comes.

Makinde stressed that he and some of his colleagues in the opposition party will not drop the call for the national chairmanship be given to a southnerner.

“For peace, equity, justice, progress and fairness, we asked that after eight years of presidency in the North, let it come to the South for inclusivity. Taking into cognizance the unity of this country and for people of the South to feel the inclusiveness here, we did that.

“We got to our own presidential convention, my party chose a northerner as its candidate. We said fair enough, commit to few things. Commit that positions will be spread across the geo-political zones.

“If my party selects a northern candidate and we are saying do some things and if they are not listening to us, we will focus on winning our elections in Oyo State. I, Seyi Makinde, will not stay in my comfort zone, if the needful is not done. I am not a slave in this country but we still have the time..."

