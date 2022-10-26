Some sacked directors in APC national secretariat have accused Senator Abdullahi Adamu of operating secret accounts

According to the directors, the APC national chairman also withdrew about N3billion from the secret account

Recall that Adamu had recently ordered all departmental directors at the party’s headquarters in Abuja to proceed on indefinite suspension

The crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has worsened as the “sacked” directors at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, Tuesday accused its national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, of operating “secret accounts” without the resolution of the National Working Committee (NWC).

The “sacked” directors, in a statement, also accused the chairman of disregarding the cashless policy and withdrawing the sum of N3bn from the “secret accounts.”

Adamu had, on April 22, ordered all departmental directors at the party’s headquarters in Abuja to proceed on indefinite suspension over allegations of corruption.

They are; Elder Anietie Offong (Director, Welfare); Bartholomew I. Ugwoke (Research); Abubakar Suleiman (Finance); Dr Suleiman Abubakar (Administration); Salisu Na’inna Dambatta (Publicity); and Dare Oketade, Head, Legal.

Daily Trust reports that Adamu has since replaced the directors.

On assumption of office on April 1, Adamu set up a transition committee headed by a former governor of Jigawa State, Ali Saad Birnin Kudu, to study the handing over notes of the then Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee led by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni and other issues affecting the party.

The directors were said to have been sacked based on the recommendations of the committee.

Our correspondent reports that all efforts to get back to their offices, including writing a letter dated July 20, 2022, seeking the intervention of the National Executive Committee (NEC), proved abortive.

Daily Trust reports that the compulsory one-month leave given to them started on April 22, and ended on May 22, 2022 but they were not allowed to return to their offices.

Addressing a press conference last week, Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa State, accused the directors of corruption, saying his administration inherited a debt of N7.5bn from the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

But the statement signed by the five “sacked” directors and the head of legal, argued that the transition committee didn’t recommend their sack, hence they are still legitimate staff of the party and must be paid their entitlements.

They said Adamu’s claim of inheriting N7.5bn debt from the Buni committee was false, alleging that he (Adamu) rather opened secret accounts without the approval of the NWC where he made a withdrawal of N3bn against the cashless policy.

Source: Legit.ng