Labour Party on Saturday took its campaign to Nasarawa as it vowed to shut down the northern state

Reacting to the development, Social activist, Aisha Yesufu, has revealed what she will do to LP presidential flagbearer if he wins in 2023

Aisha noted that she will hold the former governor of Anambra state accountable if he wins the 2023 presidency

Social activist, Aisha Yesufu, has said that she will hold the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, accountable if he emerges as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Legit.ng reports that the presidential campaign of the Labour Party’s standard bearer, Peter Obi, has commenced in Nasarawa state.

Present with Obi on the campaign ground are his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, Yesufu, and the LP national chairman, Julius Abure, among other party chieftains.

Aisha Yesufu has vowed to hold Peter Obi accountable in 2023. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Speaking on the campaign ground on Saturday, Yesufu said:

“2023 election is an election for survival…we are not only voting for ourselves, we are also voting for our children and our grandchildren, and the generation yet to come, we want Mr Peter Obi to be in office, I will hold him accountable, we’ll ensure he works for the people.”

Speaking earlier, Obi thanked the good people of Nasarawa state for honouring the day.

He tweeted:

"I thank the LP and OBIdient Family in Nasarawa for their show of love and solidarity in Lafia. The flag off was simply awesome. -PO

2023: Peter Obi visits respected Islamic Scholar Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, Northern Emir, photos emerge

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has continued to make inroads in the northern region ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Obi, alongside his running mate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, recently paid a visit to Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, a respected Islamic cleric in Bauchi.

The former governor of Anambra state disclosed this on Twitter on Friday, October 28.

"While in Bauchi, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and I called on Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi," he tweeted.

Peter Obi's supporter climbs Mount Kilimanjaro to place Labour Party's flag

In another report, a Twitter supporter of Nigeria's Labour Party, @OGersh, climbed Africa’s tallest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, for 10 and a half hours to place the party's flag at the Uhuru peak.

The Uhuru peak is the highest point of the mountain and highest point in Africa.

OGersh shared a picture of himself at Uhuru Peak, next to the Labour Party flag on Tuesday, October 25.

