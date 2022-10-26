Peter Obi's supporters have continued their extraordinary way of supporting the Labour Party presidential candidate

One of such supporters climbed Africa’s tallest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, for 10 and a half hours to place the party's flag there

Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa and the highest single free-standing mountain above sea level in the world

Twitter - A supporter of Nigeria's Labour Party on Twitter, @OGersh, climbed Africa’s tallest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, for 10 and a half hours to place the party's flag at the Uhuru peak.

The Uhuru peak is the highest point of the mountain and highest point in Africa.

Peter Obi's supporters have been very passionate about his candidacy ahead of the 2023 presidential contest. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

OGersh shared a picture of himself at Uhuru Peak, next to the Labour Party flag on Tuesday, October 25 and wrote on Twitter:

“On Fri, 20/10/2022 after 10½ hrs of climbing, hiking and trekking, I made it to the Uhuru Peak of Mount Kilimanjaro, 5,895m above sea level. There is no better place to announce the coming of a new Nigeria than the rooftop of Africa.”

Peter Obi has changed politics in Nigeria, says Uche Okoye

Meanwhile, a Labour Party supporter on Twitter, Uche Okoye has said Obi already set a standard for politics in Nigeria.

Writing on his Twitter page, Okoye stated that:

“Peter Obi has changed the game! If Peter Obi didn't visit these flood victims, these politicians wouldn't care.

“If Peter Obi didn't expose those stealing our crude oil, they wouldn't have discovered "hidden" pipelines. Peter Obi is resetting the polity effortlessly.”

Mechanic refuses to collect money from car owner after seeing Obi's sticker on the vehicle

In Edo state, a mechanic refused to collect money from a car owner after fixing her car because she is a supporter of Obi.

The lady had approached the mechanic when the car developed a fault, but he declined payment after working on it because he saw the poster of Obi.

The excited lady took to social media to do a video of the mechanic while he was still working in the car.

2023: It’ll be miracle of the century if Peter Obi wins, says Mamora

On his part, the minister of state for health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora has discarded the chances of Obi winning the 2023 presidential election.

According to Mamora, Obi’s candidacy is synonymous with independent candidacy in America which has never produced a president.

Mamora also brushed aside the growing popularity Obi enjoys from labour unions and youths, saying that the same people who are supporting him are also standing behind other candidates.

Source: Legit.ng