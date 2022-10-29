Ahead of May 29, Nigerians have been advised to maintain peace in the country for a smooth transition

The Goodluck Nigeria Ambassadors also warned those planning to instigate crisis in the country to deviate from it

The organisation called on Nigerians to have faith and support the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - The Goodluck Nigeria Ambassadors, an organisation focused on promoting peace, unity, and progress in the country, have urged Nigerians to support the president-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of his inauguration on Monday, May 29.

Addressing a press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter on Tuesday, April 25, Director-General of the organisation, Osain Azibalua, expressed confidence that Tinubu will lead Nigeria to greater heights.

He stated that Senator Tinubu is a visionary leader who has demonstrated his commitment to the development of Nigeria in various capacities, adding that the former Lagos state governor will continue his giant strides as the nation’s leader.

His words:

“As we all know, Nigeria has just concluded another election cycle, and we have a new leader in President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We at the Goodluck Nigeria Ambassadors are supporting Senator Tinubu and his team, and we urge all Nigerians to do the same.

“Senator Tinubu is a visionary leader who has demonstrated his commitment to the development of Nigeria in various capacities, and we are confident that he will lead our country to greater heights.

“However, we also recognize that the success of Senator Tinubu’s administration depends not only on his leadership but on the support and cooperation of all Nigerians.

“We must come together as a people and put aside our religious and ethnic differences, and work towards the common goal of building a prosperous and peaceful Nigeria. It is time to heal the wounds of the past and forge a new path for our country.

“We must be vigilant against those who seek to use our differences to instigate a crisis. We must not allow ourselves to be used by the political class to achieve their selfish interests. We must stand together and resist any attempt to divide us.”

He further stated that Nigeria needs the international community’s support to achieve its goals under the incoming Tinubu-led administration.

He said:

“Nigeria is open for business, and we invite foreign direct investment to help us develop our infrastructure and industries.

“We have a rich and diverse culture and are eager to showcase our potential to the world. By working together, we can create a brighter future for all Nigerians.

“Nigeria is at a critical juncture in its history, and we must all come together to ensure a brighter future for our beloved country. We face numerous challenges but can overcome them with exemplary leadership and achieve greatness.”

Azibalua added that the Goodluck Nigeria Ambassadors would organise a three-day event to unveil the meteoric rise of Tinubu, his meritorious service, and his historical chronicle next month.

He added:

“This event will showcase the achievements of our great leader and provide a platform for him to outline his vision for the future of Nigeria.”

May 29: Group salutes security agencies for sustaining peace in Nigeria

On its part, a group known as The Natives has commended the Nigerian security agencies for their resilience, asking them to step up their vigilance ahead of the May 29 scheduled date for the inauguration of Tinubu as president.

The Natives acknowledged that Nigerian security agencies, especially the Department of State Security Service, the military, and the Nigerian Police Force, saying they deserve global applause for performing optimally before, during, and after the just concluded general elections.

Hon. Smart Edwards, leader of the group, said the security agencies recently exposed the plot by some opposition elements for an interim national government.

2023 elections: Sultan urges aggrieved candidates to maintain peace, seek redress in court

Similarly, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Friday, April 21, urged politicians nationwide to accept the outcome of the 2023 general elections.

According to the Sultan, politicians seeking redress in courts should take the outcomes in good faith.

He said opposing politicians must support whoever emerges to sustain peace, unity, and development.

