The Independent National Electoral Commission is interested in making sure the 2023 general election turns out successful

In achieving this, the nation's electoral umpire disclosed it is considering the recent security warnings of possible attacks in strategic locations in the country by the United States

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman further revealed how the commission would work with other agencies to manage the risk attached to the coming election

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) has stated that security agencies are strategising new measures to counter threats to the 2023 general elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also said it is appraising the security situation and the possible impact on next year’s election, The Nation reported.

INEC reveals new move for the 2023 election

INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission is working to harmonise the Election Risk Management (ERM) and Election Violence Mitigation and Advocacy Tool (EVMAT) for a more effective risk assessment and mitigation measures ahead the general election.

Mungono and Yakubu spoke at the INEC quarterly meeting with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

The NSA, who was represented by Sanusi Galadima, noted that the violent dimensions of electioneering campaigns, “signal potential threats to the smooth conduct of the forthcoming elections in February 2023.

“Accordingly, while security agencies strategize new measures to counter the rising wave of violence in the polity, the NSA hopes that the second phase of the signing of “Peace Accord”, by the National Peace Committee (NPC) scheduled for January, 2023, will be fruitful in deescalating the violent trend”.

Yakubu noted:

“As the 2023 General Election approaches, we will continue to appraise the security situation in the country and its possible impact on the conduct of elections.

“There must also be decisive action against negative mobilisation, incitement and violence during the electioneering campaign. It is exactly a month since the commencement of campaign by political parties on 28th September 2022, yet the incidents of physical attacks on supporters and destruction of campaign materials across the country is worrisome.

“The effective enforcement of our electoral law is the best way to deal with the menace. We should work together to ensure the arrest and prosecution of violators of the provisions of especially Sections 92 – 93 of the Electoral Act 2022.”

