INEC National Commissioner for information and Voters Education, Festus Okoye, has debunked the allegations of moves to unseat the commission's chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

Okoye noted that the process of removing an INEC chairman is rigorous, hinting that it's not something that can be carried out within a short period as Nigeria heads for the 2023 elections

The senior INEC official, however, admitted that the electoral body is under pressure to deliver credible polls in 2023

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked allegations of moves to sack its national chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

INEC National Commissioner for information and Voters Education, Festus Okoye, debunked the allegations in an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday, October 26.

INEC says no plot to sack its national chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, ahead of the 2023 general election. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

2023: INEC is under pressure to deliver free, fair elections

Okoye stressed that the appointment and removal of the commission’s national chairman is not an easy task.

He, however, admitted that the commission is under pressure to deliver free, fair and credible elections.

“There’s pressure from Nigerians for the commission to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

“The appointment and removal of the INEC Chairman is constitutionally inclined. The process and appointment of the Chairman is a very rigorous process.

"The President makes a nomination which goes to the council of states, thereafter, it goes to the National Assembly for confirmation, before it comes back to the president who makes the appointment.

How INEC chairman can be removed

Okoye further noted that the removal of an INEC chairman is also a very rigorous process.

He explained that there must be an allegation that must conform to the constitution's provision.

Thereafter, the allegation would be made to the president who will now approach the National Assembly to remove the chairman.

“Section 25 of the Electoral Act makes the chairman of the commission the returning officer of the presidential election and section 25 makes the chairman the Chief Commissioner of the Federation.

"So without the chairman of the commission, you cannot make a return for a presidential election," he said.

2023 elections: Coalition claims there are moves to unseat INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) alleged that there was a plot to remove the INEC chairman ahead of the 2023 general election.

The coalition in a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, October 12, also claimed that the move was being hatched in a bid to undermine the polls.

The CUPP spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, also alleged that the coalition uncovered plots to deactivate the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) from being used in the election.

