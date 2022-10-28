The major political parties in Nigeria are facing a serious issue which would affect their structure in the coming elections

In the buildup of the 2023 elections, APC, PDP, and Labour Party are under serious pressure to call off their mass rallies following the recent security threat alerted by the US and the UK government

While some moves by the political parties to beef up security on the campaign grounds, the call to suspend the rallies indefinitely has increased in the polity

Political parties were in a fix on Thursday, October 27, over the call to put their campaigns on hold.

A former Foreign Affairs Minister, Prof Bolaji Akinyemi, said the parties should suspend their campaigns for next year’s general elections, following security alerts issued to some expatriates in the country.

Labour Party insist on holding rally

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were in a quandary over the call, The Nation reported.

But Labour Party (LP) said it would go ahead with its tomorrow’s rally in Lafia, Nassawa state.

The ruling APC said it would abide by whatever advice given by the nation’s security agencies. The PDP said its security committee was studying the security situation.

Akinyemi had predicated his call on the parties on the security alerts by the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (UK) about the possibility of terror attacks on parts of Nigeria, especially the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Akinyemi, a professor of International Relations, who featured on Arise TV programme on Thursday, said halting the campaigns would be in national interest.

He said:

“These are inconvenient times for Nigeria because it is election time and campaigns have started. All these one-million-man marches and the like are soft targets for terrorists”.

We shall abide by advice, says APC

Although, the APC claimed it has not started a full-blown campaign and rallies, it, however, expressed confidence in the assurances given by the nation’s security agencies to be on top of the situation.

APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, in a telephone interview, said the party will be ready to comply with any advice by the country’s security agencies.

The party stated thus:

“We are not yet in that full-blown campaign mood. So there is nothing to suspend.”

PDP: We‘ll examine security report

The PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation expressed concern over the terror alert.

Its spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan said the PDP/Atiku Campaign Council would refer the matter to its security committee for necessary advice.

American soldiers land in Nigeria, in search of terrorists

In a daring move, American soldiers raided the Trademore Estate in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The raid which took place amid heightened tension over likely terrorist attack in the nation’s capital was carried out alongside operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Recall that the United States and the United Kingdom had warned of a possible terror attack in Abuja, especially targeted at government buildings, places of worship and schools, among others.

Lai Mohammed slams US, UK over terror alert, says Nigeria is safe

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been urged not to panic following a terror alert that was issued by the United States and the United Kingdom.

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture said the terror alert by the US only caused panic and does not depict the true state of Nigeria.

He said all security agencies are on high alert to clamp down on any imminent attack.

