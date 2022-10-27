Some American soldiers have invaded an estate in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

Recall that the United States and the United Kingdom had warned of a possible terror attack in Abuja

The terrorists are said to be targeted government buildings, places of worship and schools, among others

In a daring move, American soldiers have raided the Trademore Estate in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The raid which took place amid heightened tension over likely terrorist attack in the nation’s capital was carried out alongside operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), Daily Trust reports.

Some American soldiers have invaded an estate in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Photo credit: The News

Recall that the United States and the United Kingdom had warned of a possible terror attack in Abuja, especially targeted at government buildings, places of worship and schools, among others.

Also, the governments of Australia, Ireland and Canada also raised alarm over a possible terror threat in Nigeria’s capital.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

During the raid on the Trademore Estate, movement was fully restricted as security operatives swooped on the suspects.

In a notice, the management of the estate cautioned residents on the need to be security conscious.

“It’s no longer news that there was a High Powered Sting Operation in Phase 3 this afternoon, culminating in a complete shutdown of our estate. A combination of the American Army and our DSS team were responsible.”

“We are unable to give full details of the reason(s) behind the operation, however, we can confirm that there was an allegation of terrorist activities. It is therefore desperately incumbent on every resident to remain vigilant, KNOW YOUR NEIGHBOURS and report any suspicious movement, person or activities to the Exco, Street Reps and/the Police.

“We will continue to do our utmost best to keep the estate safe for all of us. Everyone is responsible for security and there should be no iota of abdication of this responsibility.

“Finally, let’s remain calm and continue to carry out our daily activities within the parameters of the Law. God bless and protect us all.”

Lai Mohammed slams US, UK over terror alert, says Nigeria is safe

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been urged not to panic following a terror alert that was issued by the United States and the United Kingdom.

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture said the terror alert by the US only caused panic and does not depict the true state of Nigeria.

He said all security agencies are on high alert to clamp down on any imminent attack.

Source: Legit.ng