A former 2023 presidential aspirant, Khadijat Okunnu-Lamidi, has opened up over the alleged seizure of her assets

Okunnu-Lamidi on Thursday, October 27, told reporters that her assets were impounded because she decided to contest for the presidency

However, the young female SDP politician noted that this is what she had to pay for stepping out of the line, adding that she will bounce back

Khadijat Okunnu-Lamidi, a former presidential aspirant of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has alleged that her assets were seized because she went ahead with a bid to become Nigeria's president.

In an exclusive interview with Punch, Okunnu-Lamidi the seizure of her assets is part of the price she had to pay for trying to shake up the status quo.

Okunnu-Lamidi said the seizure of her assets is part of the price she paid for her presidential ambition (Photo: @Kol_nigeria)

However, the young female politician noted that she plans to bounce back and get on her phone despite what she was put through.

Her words:

“I think it is the price you pay for trying to shake up the status quo. But it is nothing I can’t bounce back from. My business is myself and my services. I have services I offer and regardless of the threat of seizure of my assets, it does not really matter. I will build again. I really do not want to expatiate on that but there’s been a price I have paid for stepping out and stepping out of line.

“There has been an embargo on some things I have been doing. But I have decided to work on my business because that is what business does, and you have to be sustainable in everything you are doing. And you cannot depend on government patronage. We are trying to clamour that everyone has equal rights. I don’t have so right to anything. So, I need to move forward.”

However, Okunnu-Lamidi vowed to throw her weight behind Prince Adewole Adebayo, who emerged as the party’s presidential flag bearer.

She said:

“I didn’t get the party’s ticket but I am supporting the person who won the ticket for my party.”

2023 presidency: Meet 38-year-old female entrepreneur who wants to replace Buhari

Okunnu-Lamidi had declared interest in running for the office of the president in the 2023 general elections.

Legit.ng gathered that Okunnu-Lamidi announced her interest in replacing President Muhammadu Buhari at the end of his tenure in 2023 at a media conference held at Freedom Park in Lagos.

The 38-year-old in a statement shared on her campaign website revealed that her vision is to break the vicious cycle of poverty and social isolation and to restore hope for a better future.

