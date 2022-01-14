Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, a female entrepreneur and youth development advocate has declared interest in running for the office of the President in the 2023 general elections.

Okunnu-Lamidi speaking at a media conference in Lagos, disclosed that her motivation in vying for the Presidency stems from her desire to make Nigeria work for its diverse populace, while also harnessing the undoubted power of its teeming youths to unleash the nation’s latent potential as a force to be reckoned with globally.

The social impact practitioner expressed disappointment that Nigeria had missed important milestones in building the nation.

Source: Legit.ng