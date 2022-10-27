The Edo state government and the PDP have denied banning the APC and other political parties in the state from using billboards to campaign in the 2023 general election

The spokesperson of the PDP state campaign management council and commissioner for information, Chris Nehikhere, made the denial on Wednesday

Nehikhere claimed that the PDP had paid for the billboards long before the commencement of the political campaign in the state

Benin, Edo - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied the claim that the Edo state government has banned the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state from erecting billboards to campaign for the 2023 general election.

Chris Nehikhare, the deputy director of media and publicity of the PDP state campaign management council, made the denial on Wednesday, October 26, This Day reported.

PDP denies banning APC, and other political parties from using billboards for campaigns in Edo Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Nehikhare made the denial while reacting to the allegation that Governor Godwin Obaseki-led Edo state government has banned other political parties from erecting campaign billboards in the state.

Latest about PDP, APC

The PDP stalwart said the umbrella party had long ago paid for the billboards before the campaign, not the state government.

Nehikhare, who is also the state commissioner for information, maintained that the state government did not pay for the billboards for the PDP made the payment about a year before now,

His statement reads in part:

“We did not take possession because we were waiting for the campaigns to kick off, and if anybody has gone to pay for the same billboards, it is logical that they go and collect their money back.”

