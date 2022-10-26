Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment, has been asked to provide the list of names and account details of the beneficiaries of 774,000 jobs rolled out in 2023

The Senate's public account committee made the request after some of its members claimed that their constituencies did not benefit from the programme

Recall that Keyamo and the senate had closed on the programme in 2020 when the minister alleged that the lawmakers were trying to hijack the scheme from him after 15% slot of the jobs allocated to them

FCT, Abuja - The special public works programme coordinated by the national directorate of employment (NDE) in 2020 was being probed by the senate public account committee.

Premium Times reported that the committee has asked for the list of the 774,000 beneficiaries of the programme and their account details, which the minister of state coordinated for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, should have recruited.

Senate probes Keyamo over 774,000 jobs Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

The committee reached the resolution for the request for the list on Tuesday, October 25, after some members disclosed that their constituents did not benefit from the programme, which was launched in 2020.

Buhari minister under probe

The Nigerian government had 2020 set aside N52 billion for the special public works programme to recruit 1,000 from each of the 774 local governments for a period of three months and pay them N20,000 each.

The implementation of the project became controversial when the lawmakers clashed with Keyamo.

The minister alleged that the lawmakers were trying to bypass him despite 15% of the job slot allocated to them, while the lawmakers said the minister should not be in charge of the programme.

