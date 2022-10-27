The governor of River state, Nyesom Wike, has donated no less than N2.1 billion in about 5 states within 15 months

Wike's donation in the 5 states spanned between January 2023 and October 2022 for different reasons

The governor donated to Sokoto state in January 2021 to support victims of the Sokoto market central fire while donating to displaced victims of bandits in Kaduna during his consultation ahead of PDP presidential primaries

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, donated no less than N2.1 billion to 4 states and individuals in 15 months.

According to The Punch, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor made the donation between January 2021 and October 2022.

Wike donates over N2bn in 5 states

Source: Twitter

Below is the breakdown of the donations:

N500 million donations to Sokoto state

Wike donated N500m to support Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state on January 20, 2021, after a fire gutted Sokoto Central Market.

The Rivers governor's donation multiplied the donation made by his Kebbi State counterpart, Governor Atiku Bagudu, who donated N30m to the disaster victims.

N600m donation to Akwa Ibom

The governor also donated N600 million to Akwa Ibom state in May 2021.

Wike announced the donation when he performed the groundbreaking of the Akwa Ibom Teaching Hospital in Awa, the Onna local government area of the state.

N500m donation to Bayelsa

The PDP leader also donated the sum of N500m to Bayelsa state medical science university in Yenagoa, the state capital on February 14, 2022.

N200m donation banditry’s victims in Kaduna

Just 3 months after his donation in Bayelsa, the governor also donated another N200 million to displaced victims of banditry in Kaduna.

The donation was made during his consultation for the PDP presidential primary election.

N300m donation in Lagos

On Tuesday, October 18, the philanthropist governor donated another N300 million to the wives of Lagos state officials.

Wike stated that the donation was to support the “laudable projects” of the officials at a conference which was organised by the women in Lagos state.

