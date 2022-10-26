Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reacted to the statement made by the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos, Olajide Adediran

Sanwo-Olu in a statement by its aide, Gboyega Akosile, described the candidature of Jandor as an insult to Lagosians

Meanwhile, Jandor had earlier stated that he will defeat Sanwo-Olu and everybody supporting him, even his godfathers put together, a statement the APC camp did not find funny in recent days

The Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, has described the candidature of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos, Olajide Adediran, known better as Jandor, as an “insult” to electorates in the state.

He alleged that the PDP governorship candidate remains an “apprentice candidate and politician”, adding that he was contesting to learn and test the water of politics, The Punch reported.

Jandor is in a training school, Akosile noted

Akosile, who was reacting to comments by Adediran that he would defeat Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his “godfathers” during next year’s election, maintained that politicians are allowed to delve into “wishful thinking”.

Adediran had on October 2022, while appearing on Arise TV’s The Morning Show, boasted that he would defeat Sanwo-Olu and his ‘godfathers’ during next year’s election.

The PDP governorship candidate had said this while reacting to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid.

According to him, the Lagos PDP governorship candidate is in “training school” and will graduate after next year’s election.

