The CUPP has said the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, did not have the moral right to sanction Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike

The group, which is an umbrella of the coalition of political parties in Nigeria, said the PDP national working committee led by Ayu did not have the moral right to sanction Wike is the party's national chairman failed to step down

The opposition parties said this in reaction to the comment by the national publicity Debo Ologunagba, who said the umbrella party would look into Wike's recent endorsement of Sanwo-Olu for a second term in Lagos and take necessary action

Ikeja, Lagos - Iyorchia Ayu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, who has been reported to be making a move to take disciplinary action against the Rivers state governor, has been condemned.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), on Friday, October 21, said the move lacked moral justification, The Punch reported.

Has PDP sanctioned Wike?

The opposition parties noted that the national working committee of the PDP could not query Wike if Ayu did not step down.

The group’s spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, disclosed this in a statement in his reaction to an interview granted by the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, where he claimed that appropriate action would be taken over Wike's recent action.

Ologunagba has reacted to questions on the public endorsement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos by Governor Wike.

PDP campaign in Lagos

The question came from the fact that the PDP also has a guber candidate contesting against Sanwo-Olu in the state.

Ugochinyere said the move to take disciplinary action against Wike is provocative and that the action could make the party looks less serious.

His statement reads in part:

“The truth must be told that the Ayu-led PDP NWC lacks the moral right to query Governor Wike.

