The presidential ambition of APC flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has gotten a major boost in the polity

This is as Nigerian students have declared their support for the Tinubu-Shettima presidency, a few months before the 2023 elections

In fact, Sunday Asefon, the coordinator, of Tinubu/Shettima Students Vanguard, has vowed to mobilise students for the duo's ticket in next year's election

The national coordinator, Tinubu/Shettima Students Vanguard, Mr Sunday Asefon promised on Wednesday, October 26, in Abuja to mobilise students to vote for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket at the 2023 presidential election.

Asefon made the promise at the unveiling of the Tinubu/Shettima Students Vanguard, The Nation reported.

Nigerian students declare support for the Tinubu/Shettima presidency, ahead of 2023 polls. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Asefon, former President, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), said the group would be the largest students movement targeted at actualising the “Renewed Hope’’ mandate.

“Tinubu/Shettima Students Vanguard was set up to advance the course of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima for president and vice-president of Federal Republic of Nigeria, respectively.

“This is by sensitising, educating and mobilising all registered student voters across all the campuses in the country.

“This will ensure that they participate in forming good governance and while doing this, inculcate a culture of governance through our sensitisation and re-orientation programmes on campuses.

“It is also to tell them the reason why Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima are most preferred at this material time,’’ he said.

Asefon added that the group members were ready to change the mind-sets of Nigerian students and awaken in them the spirit of nationalism and hard work.

“We beckon on all Nigerians to join us in this journey,’’ he added.

APC suspends famous southeast bigwigs from party, gives strong reason

The leadership of Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended former House of Representatives member representing Aba North and South federal constituency, Uzo Azubuike, from the party.

Also suspended was a former commissioner for Finance Mr. Obinna Oriaku.

Azubuike, also a former commissioner for Agriculture in the state under Governor Okezie Ikpeazu administration before defecting to the APC and his finance counterpart, who equally joined the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were suspended by the APC for anti-party activities.

'APC cabals pushing for Muslim-Muslim ticket,' northern Christian clerics lay strong allegation against party

Northern Clerics within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have said that they would not allow the Muslim-Muslim ticket which has Bola Tinubu as a presidential candidate and Kashim Shettima as his running mate to fly ahead of the 2023 election.

The religious leaders under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Christians Clerics said this at a town hall meeting on the APC Muslim-Muslim Ticket themed, The Need for Equity and Fairness Before its Too Late'.

One of the clerics, Theodore Nwuizugbo, who spoke at the event attended by Legit.ng said the Christians within the party will never allow a Muslim-Muslim ticket to fly.

Source: Legit.ng