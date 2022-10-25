The Muslim-Muslim ticket flagged by the All Progressives Congress is not sitting well with some leaders in the north

The Coalition of Northern Christians Clerics alleged that there is a cabal within the APC that has resolved to call the concerns of the people bluff

According to the clerics, the ruling party should be ready to lose their votes if they decide to go ahead with the Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 presidential election

Northern Clerics within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have said that they would not allow the Muslim-Muslim ticket which has Bola Tinubu as a presidential candidate and Kashim Shettima as his running mate to fly ahead of the 2023 election.

The religious leaders under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Christians Clerics said this at a town hall meeting on the APC Muslim-Muslim Ticket themed, The Need for Equity and Fairness Before its Too Late'.

Christian clerics across the north have alleged that cabals within the party are responsible for the party's decision to fly a Muslim-Muslim ticket. Photo: Nnenna Ibeh

One of the clerics, Theodore Nwuizugbo, who spoke at the event attended by Legit.ng said the Christians within the party will never allow a Muslim-Muslim ticket to fly.

Nwuizugbo warned that the northern part of the country is made up of a good number of Christians as well as Muslims and as such both groups of religion must be allowed absolute representation.

He also alleged that there is a cabal within the APC that has decided to throw concerns raised about the Muslim-Muslim ticket into the mud.

His words:

"The opposition parties are also doing their campaigns and if we, the APC which is the incumbent party make mistake we will derail and it will cost us so much.

"There is a cabal in APC, as this is what this depicts to us. They are not sensitive to the people and so democracy is in danger.

"This equally depicts the arrogance and the insensitivity of the ruling class, you come to a multi-ethnic, multi-religious nation like Nigeria and you want to force a Muslim-Muslim ticket on us.

"Even Buhari, a core Muslim during his time, kicked against Muslim Muslim ticket and now they want to force it down on us."

Resolution reached by the coalition of northern clerics

Also speaking, the convener of the coalition, Lucas Bako, while reading out a communique at the end of the meeting confirmed that there was a unanimous rejection of the assertion that no northern Christian is capable of running as a vice presidential candidate.

Lucas said the coalition agreed that fielding the same faith ticket in the election is, by all standards, a national threat and one that must not be allowed to stand.

He noted that as concerned Nigerians and the coalition of groups and clerics drawn from different religions and ethnicity, they are interested in having a country that is geared towards promoting interfaith and intercultural dialogue.

He said that all the clerics stand against any government or political party move that can jeopardize national peace and security.

His words:

"Unfortunately, the APC has taken this step through its Muslim-Muslim ticket. This decision must not be allowed in the interest of the only country we yet call ours.

"We state categorically without mincing words that it is insulting and embarrassing to publicly aver that the overwhelmingly Christian population of Northern Nigeria has no competent persons or people from whom a VP candidate can be selected for the Tinubu and the APC.

"This is total neglect of Christians in the North and in Nigeria at large."

