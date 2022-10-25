The internal crisis rocking the PDP has worsened as Governor Ortom allegedly withdrew his support for Atiku, the party's presidential candidate

The Benue state governor also reportedly accused the PDP presidential candidate of working with Miyetti Allah

Dele Momodu, a PDP presidential campaign team member, however, faulted the Benue state governor over the Miyetti Allah comment

Makurdi, Benue state - Governor Samuel Ortom appears to have withdrawn his support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

According to a Channels TV report, Ortom accused Atiku of dishonouring him as Benue state governor and working against Benue residents' interests.

Governor Ortom is reportedly angry with PDP presidential candidate Atiku over his comment on herdsmen killings. Photo credits: Benue state government, Atiku Abubakar

Herdsmen killings: Ortom reportedly accused Atiku of working with Miyetti Allah

It was gathered that Governor Ortom appeared to have been incensed over Atiku’s comments on the recent killings by suspected herdsmen in Benue state.

He accused Atiku of working with Miyetti Allah, a herdsmen group with a militant arm.

“It was not correct for a presidential candidate who is seeking to rule the people to say that kind of thing,” Governor Ortom was quoted as saying on Tuesday, October 25, at the Chapel of Grace, Government House, Makurdi.

“It was very wrong. And it would appear that he doesn’t even reference me and consider me to be a Governor of my state.”

PDP presidential campaign team: Atiku sidelined me, says Ortom

Governor Ortom also accused Atiku of sidelining him in selecting his presidential campaign team.

“I am not in his campaign team,” Ortom said.

“The people they appointed there, no consent from me. So I’ll remain on my own. But I’m waiting; when the election comes, we shall vote the election according to the election.”

Governor Ortom's comments came after a group of elder statesmen in Benue, Minda Leaders of Thoughts, also withdrew their support for Atiku over alleged hate speech and profiling of Benue people.

Dele Momodu reacts, says Governor Ortom is wrong

Reacting to Ortom’s comment also during a Channels Interview, Dele Momodu, a PDP presidential campaign team member, faulted the Benue state governor.

He said:

“To label him an agent of Miyetti-Allah, that’s wrong.

“He can say anything about Atiku Abubakar, but to call him an agent of Miyetti Allah, I disagree vehemently with that.

“If you don’t want to support a man . . . it’s very easy to give a dog a bad name, in order to hang it. But it is wrong to disparage a man who has served his country meritoriously, who has done everything he could for every part of his country . . . but because you are playing politics, because you disagree with him, then you use such weighty words against him, well there’s always another time.

“I am telling you that even Governor Wike, who is supposed to be the angriest among them, because he participated in our primaries, he has not used such words against Atiku Abubakar.”

Wike versus Atiku: The PDP crisis

Governor Ortom is one of the PDP governors not campaigning for Atiku’s 2023 presidency bid.

Others include Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state.

The Wike-led group wants the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to be replaced with a Southerner since the party has produced a northern presidential candidate.

Ayu, however, said he will not step down until after the February elections.

2023 Presidency: Governor Ortom speaks on working for Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ortom said he would have worked for the success of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, if he were not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Benue state governor stated this on Wednesday, October 19, when he hosted Obi at his private residence in Abuja.

“I’m in PDP and I am working for PDP but I tell you if I were not in PDP, you will see me working for Peter Obi but I am in PDP," he said.

