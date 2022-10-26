The vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 election Kashim Shettima has been given a new title

Shettima received the new title of chairman of the Yemi Osinbajo popcorn and ice cream company

The title was given to the former Borno state governor by Nigeria's vice president Yemi Osinbajo after Shettima's comment against the VP shortly before the APC presidential primary in June

The vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, has thrown jokes at Kashim Shettima, the All Progressives Congress' vice-presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

Osinbajo while speaking at the launch of a book authored by the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, addressed an earlier jab thrown at him by Shettima shortly before the All Progressives Congress' presidential primary.

The Vp described Shettima as the chairman of the Yemi Osinbajo popcorn and ice cream company. Photo: Yemi Osinbajo, Kashim Shettima

In June, Shettima while campaigning for Bola Tinubu had described the vice president as a nice guy who would perform better as an ice cream or popcorn seller.

Shettima had said:

“Osinbajo is a good man; he’s a nice man. But nice men do not make good leaders, because nice men tend to be nasty. Nice men should be selling popcorn, ice cream,” the former governor of Borno had said at the time.

“But he’s a very decent person. I can’t doubt that. He’s my personal friend and I’ll rather not comment on his person. But he’s a very decent man. That I can tell you."

While at the time, the comments by Shettima caused some outrage among supporters of the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo at the launch of the book titled, ‘Deputizing and Governance in Nigeria', gave the former Borno state governor a new title.

Yemi Osinbajo reacts

The former governor's comments at the time also spurred supporters of the vice president to provide members of the party with an ice cream and popcorn stand at the venue of the APC presidential primary in Abuja.

Osinbajo said:

“…Distinguished Kashim Shettima, who is also the majority shareholder and chairman of the Yemi Osinbajo ice cream company."

