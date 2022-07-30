Senator Magnus Abe has clinched the governorship ticket of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers state

The former chieftain of the ruling APC emerged as the governorship candidate after the party's primary conducted on Saturday, July 30

Meanwhile, last Wednesday, Senator Abe who could not get the APC governorship ticket in Rivers announced his exit from the ruling party

Former chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Magnus Abe has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers, 24 hours after he confirmed that he has defected to the party, PM News reported.

Abe emerged as the governorship candidate in a substitution primary conducted by the SDP in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Saturday, July 30.

Magnus Abe emerges Rivers SDP governorship candidate. Photo credit: Cosmos Meedubari Kpuinen

Source: Facebook

The election that announced his emergence

The substitution primary was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as stipulated by the Electoral Act 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Kennedy Friday, one of Abe’s aides, said his principal who was the sole candidate in the primary received all the 30 votes available in the exercise, Channels TV added.

Friday said:

“Abe’s emergence is a prayer answered for overwhelming majority of Rivers people who were yearning for a formidable alternative to the ruling party in Rivers State.

“There is already wild jubilation in Rivers State for this great news which has given Rivers people a viable alternative that will enable them express themselves in the democratic space.”

Also, Princess Patricia Ogbonna, a retired permanent secretary was elected as the running mate to Senator Magnus Abe.

The chairman of SDP reacts

Alhaji Muhammed Ibrahim, chairman of SDP substitution electoral committee declared Magnus Abe as the winner while advising party members to go out and get their permanent voters card, PVC.

“Today, we have elected a credible candidate for the governorship election in Rivers state. Let me thank all of you for conducting yourselves peacefully and for electing a very popular candidate in the person of distinguished Senator Magnus Abe as the governorship candidate of the party for Rivers state.”

Also, the chairman of SDP in Rivers, Solsuema Osaro said he is confident ability of Abe to lead the party to victory in the state’s 2023 governorship election.

Name of prominent senator who insists he will contest in 2023 missing on INEC list

A prominent senator from Rivers state, Senator Magnus Abe, who boasted that he would contest the 2023 election, has his name missing on the INEC list.

Abe also bragged that he had never lost an election in the state and that he was confident he would win the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Since he resigned his membership from the APC, Abe has not declared his new political party, nor did he participate in any governorship primaries.

APC makes strong allegation against popular senator after he resigned from party

Legit.ng reported that the publicity secretary of the Rivers state APC, Senibo Finebone, said that those leaving the party only expressed their rights to freedom of association.

Finebone, while speaking to journalists, revealed that senator Magnus Abe, who recently denounced his APC membership, had left the party with his supporters before now.

The APC spokesperson in the state alleged that Abe and his supporters failed to participate in the membership revalidation exercise that the party had carried out.

Source: Legit.ng