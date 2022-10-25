Governor Wike of Rivers state has denied promising to make anyone his successor as his tenure winds up in 2023

The Rivers state governor promised to resign if anyone could bring proof that he made a promise to help someone succeed him and renege on it

It is not clear who the Rivers state governor was referring to, but he said he made the statement to correct erroneous lies peddled by some persons

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike has vowed to resign if anybody can prove that he promised to make him his successor.

The governor said this in a statement released on Tuesday, Octiber 25, by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri.

Governor Wike said he never promised to make anyone his successor in Rivers state. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Wike stressed that it was impossible that he would make a promise to help someone succeed him and renege on it.

The governor spoke during a State banquet in Government House, Port Harcourt, to celebrate the recent conferment of the distinguished award on infrastructure delivery on him by President Muhammadu Buhari, The Nation reported.

2023 elections: God gives power, says Wike

Governor Wike explained that it had become pertinent for him to correct erroneous lies peddled by some persons, who claimed that he reneged on his promise to make them his successor.

“God gives power. There is never any day I have ever sat with anybody, I challenge whoever will say he sat with me and I made a promise to him that, look the way things are going, you will be the (next) governor.

"If anybody can come out and challenge me, I will resign as governor of Rivers state," Wike said.

He noted that during every political transition, it was natural for any politician to be ambitious, even when they knew that their dream and aspiration were unrealisable.

According to him, he never at any time since his assumption of the office promised anyone the governorship of Rivers.

“I never, because if I did, my conscience won’t allow me to sleep. Anything I tell you I will do, I will do it, it doesn’t matter what it is,” he said.

2023 elections: Defeat awaits APC, others in Rivers state

Governor Wike said a resounding defeat awaited the opposition in Rivers state as the award bestowed on him by President Buhari-led federal government had already sealed their fate.

“If the ruling party (All Progressives Congress) can say you have done well, who is that person, let them come and campaign here.

"Bring your report card, I will bring the award and the certificate. President Buhari said, “you (Wike) have done well," he said.

