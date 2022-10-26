The fiery PDP governor, Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has given himself a pat on the back for a job well done in office.

Wike on Monday, October 24, said he is leaving office happy and fulfilled having no regrets whatsoever.

The Rivers governor during the dinner/reception in his honour to celebrate the ‘Distinguished Award in Infrastructure Delivery’ said he will use the rest of his time to focus on his family, especially his wife.

In fact, Wike said now that he has no job, his wife can start kissing him until she is tired.

His words:

“I am going, and I am also happily going. I don’t have any regrets. In fact, I told my wife that now I have no job, you will kiss me till you get tired."

Source: Legit.ng