Festus Keyamo, SAN, the spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign made this disclosure in an interview

The APC chieftain noted that there is fidelity and trustworthiness in the north for the ruling party and this is a plus for Tinubu to succeed in the coming election

Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari and governors elected under the platform of the ruling party will work for Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming election.

In an interview with The Punch, the minister of state for labour noted that since 2019, the ruling party has recorded a massive gain into its fold unlike the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Keyamo maintained that "For the second time in Nigeria’s history, we will see our brothers’ fidelity and trustworthiness in the North. They have shown it in the case of MKO Abiola."

The minister affirmed that, with the help of the governors and the president, Tinubu will win in the north in the 2023 polls.

Keyamo opined thus:

"They have shown it in the case of MKO Abiola. Did you remember that Abiola defeated Tofa in Kano? Who were the forces that worked against him at that time? This same Asiwaju was a member of the then-SDP. They were the same people who worked for that Abiola ticket.

"Now, the second and most important thing I want you to know is that we have two major factors to put on the table.

"The first one is the commitment of the governors who control the North. We have 14 out of 19 governors if I’m correct. The only ones we don’t have control over are Taraba, Benue, Sokoto, Bauchi, and Adamawa. We have the commitment of our governors who said the ticket should be returned to the South. They took this decision at a time when they could have taken the ticket on a platter of gold. Their reaction was swift because they wanted to reunite the country.

"The second factor is the big masquerade – President Buhari – who will take Asiwaju’s hand to say, “This is the anointed one.” Does Buhari look like a dubious man? He is a soldier and campaign chairman for the APC. Those are the factors we are campaigning and banking on."

