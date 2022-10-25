The rising insecurity in Nigeria is also threatening the presidential rally of the 2023 major contenders

This is as the 2023 major contenders are calling for an increased security presence on campaign grounds

Meanwhile, Nigerian authorities have called for calm and vigilance after the U.S. Embassy issued a security alert warning of an elevated risk of terror attacks, specifically in Abuja

The Presidential campaign organisations of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) have demanded increased security on campaign grounds.

Speaking against the backdrop of the terror alerts issued on Sunday, October 23, by the United States Mission and British High Commission in Nigeria, the councils also insisted that they would not suspend their rallies.

The 2023 major contenders are demanding security beef-up on campaign grounds. Photo credit: Bola Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The groups made their demands known to The Punch newspaper on Monday, October 24, on behalf of their presidential candidates; Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Bola Tinubu (APC) and Peter Obi of the LP.

This is as the police pledged to deploy more personnel on campaign grounds and strengthen security nationwide.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

PDP, APC, Labour Party and the New Nigerian Peoples Party react to the development

But speaking on the development, the PDP vowed to go ahead with its campaigns in preparation for the 2023 general elections while the Labour Party is calling on the police authorities to provide security at rallies, noting that the party had written to the police for protection.

The ruling APC on the other hand, noted that its campaign council had a security directorate that could handle any safety issues during the APC rallies.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the New Nigerian Peoples Party maintained that the party was mindful of the security situation, however, the council had a security committee tasked with the responsibility of ensuring NNPP members’ safety at the rallies.

List of strong APC chieftains who have declared support for Peter Obi

The forthcoming 2023 presidential election is one where Nigerians are presented with more than two major choices.

Apart from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Bola Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar, there is Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) is another strong contender in the 2023 presidential race.

2023 Presidency: Tension as 4 more PDP governors threaten to dump Atiku, give reason

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new twist as four more governors reportedly threatened to dump the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to a report by The Nation, the governors said they will leave Atiku's presidential campaign if he accepts the demand for Iyorchia Ayu's resignation as the PDP national chairman.

Governor Nyesom Wike and his allies are demanding Ayu's exit before they will back Atiku's presidential bid.

Source: Legit.ng