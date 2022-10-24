The forthcoming 2023 presidential election is one where Nigerians are presented with more than two major choices.

Apart from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Bola Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar, there is Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Some APC chieftains are backing Peter Obi of the Labour Party to win the 2023 presidency. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) is another strong contender in the 2023 presidential race.

Meanwhile, Obi, the LP flagbearer, seems to be more appealing to the youths than others. This, perhaps, is the reason why many polls have tipped him to win the 2023 election.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the chances of the former governor of Anambra state appear to be getting brighter as strong politicians in the APC and the PDP pledge their support for him.

While some defect to the LP to support him, others remain in their party but declare Obi will get their votes in 2023.

1. Charles Udeogaranya

Charles Udeogaranya contested for the APC’s presidential ticket in 2019. He has, however, snubbed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, for Obi.

The former APC presidential aspirant said Obi is the most credible candidate to lead Nigeria out of the woods.

He also berated his party, APC, for fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

2. Dr S.K.C. Ogbonnia

Dr S.K.C. Ogbonnia is also another former APC presidential aspirant Ogbonnia who dumped Tinubu and publicly endorsed Obi.

The APC chieftain questioned his party’s presidential candidate’s health and personal background.

Nevertheless, Ogbonnia said he remains an APC member.

3. Isaac Balami

Isaac Balami, a youth leader and strong APC member, recently left the ruling party for the LP.

Balami said he decided to join Obi and his party because he shares in the pains of Nigerians

The APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket is also another major reason he left the APC to back Obi.

2023 presidential election: Bola Tinubu reveals his major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC, narrowed the 2023 presidency to a race of three.

A total of 18 parties fielded candidates for the number one position in the country.

However, the ruling party’s candidate believes he has just two persons to contend with: Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Source: Legit.ng