The Lagos state chapter of the APC has described the allegation of the PDP in the state as repulsive and grievous

The PDP has alleged that the ruling party attacked its governorship campaign train, using its thugs in the Badagry area in the state

The umbrella party claimed that many of its members and journalists were injured in the attack, but the APC said the allegation was false as PDP failed to mention the names of the victims

Badagry, Lagos - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state has replied to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that the ruling party sent thugs to attack the campaign train of the umbrella party’s governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran.

The ruling party warned the PDP and its governorship candidate to desist from heating up the political polity in his bid to achieve their ambition of taking over, Vanguard reported.

The party made the comment in a statement by its publicity secretary, Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Monday, October 24.

What is the latest about APC, PDP?

The APC is reacting to the allegations that the ruling party sponsored some suspected thugs on Adediran, who is popularly known as Jandor’s campaign train at the Badagry area of the state on Sunday.

Oladejo said the PDP allegation is repulsive and grievous as it forgot to mention the victims' names and actions taken by the massive security operatives that guard him.

The statement reads in part:

“However, we find it repulsive that Jandor could level such grievous allegations and conveniently forget to give the names of the victims and the action taken by the battalion of security operatives who always outnumber his entourage.

