Olajide Adediran, the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos state, has alleged that his campaign train in the state

The PDP in the state said the thugs were sponsored by the APC in the state because the attackers were shouting the ruling party's name

Hakeem Amode, the spokesperson of the PDP in the state, said many members of the party and journalists were severely injured

Badagry, Lagos - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has reported an attack on his campaign train.

According to The unch, Jandor was attacked by some thugs who were said to be armed with guns and other dangerous weapons.

Armed thugs attack PDP campaign train in Lagos Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The incident reportedly happened when the convoy of the governorship hopeful got to the Ikoga junction area of Badagry Local Government.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the Lagos state PDP publicity secretary, Hakeem Amode, on Sunday evening, October 23.

Who attack PDP campaign train in Lagos

The statement disclosed that several members of the party and journalists sustained injuries during the attack.

The umbrella party alleged that the thugs were sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party in the state.

Lagos is considered the stronghold of the APC in Nigeria, and the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is alleged to be the political godfather in the state.

“The thugs that attack the campaign train were shouting APC while shooting guns and using dangerous weapons.”

