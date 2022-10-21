FCT, Abuja - The manifesto of Bola Tinubu is an 80-page document and will focus more on national security, Bayo Onanuga, the media and publicity director of the APC presidential campaign council, has revealed.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, the leaked snippet into the manifesto of Tinubu was made known via a statement on Thursday, October 20.

The presidential manifesto of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is said to be an 80-page document that will focus more on national security. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Onanuga, in the statement, revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari would lead the pack in inaugurating the members of the presidential campaign council after several days of disparities over the listing of the PCC members.

Legit.ng gathered that the inauguration would take place at the Banquet Hall of the Aso Villa in Abuja on Friday, October 21.

The event is also expected to officially unveil the 80-page manifesto of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, where he will reel out his plans for Nigeria if he emerges president in the forthcoming presidential election.

He said:

“At the event, which signals the formal launch of the party’s campaign season, the Presidential Candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima will unveil their Action Plan for the transformation of the country.

“The 80-page document, containing multi-sectoral policy options, is tagged Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria.”

Onanuga reveals other aspects of the Tinubu manifesto

In his statement, Onanuga also revealed that other aspects of the manifesto would do justice to the economy, agriculture, power, oil and gas, transportation, and education.

Other areas he seeks to strengthen include reforms in the healthcare sector, boosting the digital economy, federalism/decentralization of power, and enhancing adequate foreign policies.

Similarly, the manifesto will also focus on massive investment in the entertainment and sports industry and youth entrepreneurial development.

