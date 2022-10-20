Victims of the Lekki Tollgate killing on October 20, 2022, are said to have died for the emergence of the labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate

This disclosure was made by the assistant youth leader of the Labour party, Moses Ogidi-Paul, on Thursday, October 20

Ogidi-Paul made the statement while commemorating the second-year anniversary of the Lekki Tollgate incident with numerous Nigerians

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Labour Party has said that those killed during the #EndSARS protest which took place at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020, died for the emergence of the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Speaking while accusing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of failing Nigerian youths, the assistant national youth leader of the Labour Party, Moses Ogidi-Paul said the APC and the PDP have made it difficult for the young people to pursue their dreams.

The assistant national youth leader of the Labour Party said the victims of the Lekki Tollgate killing died for Peter Obi's emergence as a presidential candidate. Photo: Moses Ogidi-Paul, Peter Obi

Source: UGC

Ogidi-Paul in a statement seen by Legit.ng to mark the second anniversary of the Lekki Tollgate killing said a victory for either APC or PDP would further crush the will of the Nigerian youths.

He said that one cannot bear to imagine how easily Nigerian students excel abroad with some breaking decades-old academic records.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

"The reason is simply because the opportunity was denied at home. Nepotism would deny them scholarships.

"Tribalism will make employment impossible. Religion will kill them on the street. This is the pitiable situation we live in that has kept many young people from reaching their potential with some turning to crime as a result.

"There is no gainsaying the fact that Nigeria at this moment in our history needs an overhaul of our entire ideological architecture to reflect democratic tenets of justice, equity, fairness and respect for the rule of law."

Getting it right in Nigeria

Ogidi-Paul added that if Nigeria must make any headway in the search for the soul of the nation, the system must recognise the importance of the youths.

He said:

"There is no doubt that a Peter Obi presidency will reignite hope in the hearts of the young people of Nigeria everywhere in the world. And a nation in search of its soul will finally find it with the youth leading the way.

"I call on all young people of Nigeria everywhere they may be in the world to make the realisation of the ObiDatti presidential bid their personal project. A victory for PDP or APC will retain the old system in power and further crush the will of the youth."

'Labour Party struggle not only for youths but ageing Nigerians,' campaign chairman says

The Obidient movement had been described as one birthed from the frustrations of Nigerians who are tired of the status quo.

This was disclosed by the Federal Capital Territory campaign chairman for the Labour Party, Olisa Uzoewulu.

According to Uzoewulu, there is a need for a change of the old stock of politicians to a set of younger ones that can drive the development Nigerians desire.

Congratulations pour in as photos, videos show Peter Obi receiving citizenship from top US city

The Mayor of Dallas, Texas, Eric Johnson, conferred on Peter Obi the honorary citizenship of the city.

The award of citizenship was given to Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party on Tuesday, October 4.

Obi also appreciated the judges present at the event and the mayor who announced that his DNA tests have confirmed he is a Nigerian.

Source: Legit.ng