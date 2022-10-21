The APC is now set to go ahead with its presidential campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections

This is as Presidential Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, October 21, unveiled the APC's Presidential Campaign Council

For the ruling party's national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, this means one thing among many others: the APC's readiness to defeat its opponents in 2023

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari is said to be unveiling the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the State House, Abuja.

Punch reports that the venue of the event is surrounded by armed security agents who have already manned the gate making it difficult for even APC governors and other invited guests to access the place.

The APC is now set for its presidential campaign ahead of the 2023 elections (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

During the inauguration of the PCC, the APC's national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, noted that the official unveiling of the council puts the ruling party on its way to victory as it crushes all opposition ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The video of President Buhari arriving at the venue of the event was shared by a presidential media aide, Buhari Sallau, on Friday.

