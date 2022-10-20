The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has said his position about the EndSars incident where many young Nigerians lost their lives has not changed after two years.

In a statement he personally signed on Thursday, October 20, Atiku said the sad memory of what happened during the EndSARS protest cannot be wished away so quickly.

The former vice president said his heart remains shattered for the families that lost their lives in the protest.

His words:

"Two years ago, on this day, I shared a statement of sincere disappointment, anger, condemnation and pain. Two years after, that position has not changed.

"The sad memory of what happened is what we cannot wish away. There's still a compelling need for Police reforms incorporating State Police and justice for those who have suffered police brutality.''

Referring to the video he shared during the EndSARS, Atiku said:

"I maintain the position expressed in this video broadcast on 20/10/20. Our children MUST be heard and provided with spaces to express themselves within the ambit of the law and given opportunities too.

"My heart is still shattered for the families who lost loved ones during the #endsars demonstration. I stand with all families still grieving from their loss."

Source: Legit.ng