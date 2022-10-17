Former military spokesman, John Enenche has broken his silence over his removal from the presidential campaign council of the Labour Party

Enenche in an interview on Arise TV on Sunday, October 10 said the decision of the party was in his best interest and that of the party

He said he was not perturbed and will never be perturbed by the decision to ensure his ouster from the campaign list

FCT, Abuja - Major General John Enenche (retd.) has reacted to his removal from the presidential campaign council list of the Labour Party.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that his inclusion on the campaign list of the party was greeted with a lot of criticism following his involvement in the controversial Lekki Shooting on the 10th of October 2022 during the famous #EndSars protest.

The retired major general John Enenche said he is not perturbed about the whole situation surrounding his removal from the Labour Party presidential campaign council. Photo: John Enenche, Peter Obi

The retired general was said to have described the Lekki shooting as a photoshopped conspiracy during the EndSars protest despite the several pieces of evidence that military officers attacked protesters with live bullets.

John Enenche reacts

During an interview on the "Morning Show" on Arise TV, the retired general was asked to express his thoughts over his removal from the Labour Party's presidential list.

He said:

"It is for good; why do I say it is for good? This category of very critical people, I call them very critical mass in the movement, you need to inform them properly, strategic information.

"How old are the majority of them? These are people that are on the fast lane; they want information. I am not perturbed in any way; rather, it is for my good and the good of the Labour Party.

"Now we have a lot to do, the campaign is just one small aspect of the much of what we need to do to ensure the Labour Party comes into government."

Obidients kicks as Peter Obi appoints ex-army spokesman who denied Lekki shooting as a campaign member

Prior to his reaction, supporters of the Labour Party were at odds with its presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Obidients, as they call themselves, are furious over the appointment of General John Enenche (rtd), a former Army spokesman.

The supporters claim that Enenche had in a statement released in 2020 denied there was a massacre of EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate.

Enenche makes revelation on Lekki shooting, tells Nigerians what to do in 2023

Meanwhile, John Enenche has called on Nigerians to join him in giving full support to the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The former military spokesman made this call to fellow citizens on Friday, October 14 when he reacted to his appointment as a member of the party's campaign council.

Enenche also said his statement on the Lekki shooting was in line with the oath of allegiance he swore to the military before he was employed

