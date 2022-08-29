Video Discloses Funke Akindele Goes Spiritual for PDP to Unseat Sanwo-Olu in Lagos
- The Nollywood actress turned politician, Funke Akindele, has gone spiritual to take over from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos
- The deputy governorship aspirant of the PDP was seen in a viral video at a white garment church, CCC Wonderland Parish in Lagos
- The mother of twins said she was born and raised in the CCC, saying she has been running to the church for solutions to her problems, but now, she has made up her mind to make her membership public
Alimosho, Lagos - The deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Funke Akinde, has been revealed in a viral video, calling on the clergy of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) to pray for her breakthrough in her endeavours.
Akindele, a veteran Nollywood actress who turned politician, said she was born and raised in the CCC and likened her case to that of lost sheep who returned home.
Police officer put off her shoes before entering CCC
She was seen in a viral video posted by the CCC Wonderland Parish on @weinhecc's Instagram handle on Sunday, August 28.
The church also urged viewers of the video to observe the policewoman who was standing behind Funke Akindele for not putting on her shoes.
The mother of twins added that henceforth, the public will associate him with the CCC, a comment which received a cheering greeting from the congregation.
Funke Akindele wears Sutana, attends White garment church
The 45-year-old politician appeared in the church’s white garment, popularly known as Sutana, code-switching between English and Yoruba.
She revealed that she has always come back to the church for solutions to her challenges.
Akindele said, “Whenever I had challenges in my life, I usually ran back to Celestial Church but secretly. And I would see that I got breakthroughs, but right now I said enough is enough. I’ve stop hiding. I have to be identified with the church publicly.”
Watch the video below:
