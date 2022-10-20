The crisis rocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party has taken a fresh turn, this time around with Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the mix

In a recent interview, the PDP candidate noted that Governor Nyesom Wike's endorsement of APC governor Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office did not come as a surprise to him

Meanwhile, Wike, a PDP chieftain, had on Tuesday endorsed Governor Sanwo-Olu during a visit to Lagos State, describing him as an achiever

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran well known as Jandor, has reacted to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State endorsing his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for a second term in office.

Jandor in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Wednesday, October 19, noted that he was not surprised by Wike's move.

Olajide Adediran, better known as Jandor says he was not “surprised” by Governor Nyesom Wike’s endorsement of his APC rival, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Photo credit: Lagos state government

Source: Facebook

He added that he was not happy with the statement the PDP in Lagos issued in response to Wike, saying, “They should not behave like him (Wike).”

He said Wike did not support him during the PDP governorship in the state, so such a move does not move him in any way, Daily Trust report hinted.

Jandor said,

“First of all; that should surprise anyone, but in my own case, I am not surprised because it’s Governor Wike. I saw the statement issued by my party and I feel that we shouldn’t have behaved like him.

“For me, how can somebody who didn’t support me with all his might within the PDP while seeking the party ticket think he’s got the magic wand to take decision for the generality of Lagosians?

“During the primary, when I came into the party, he was one the governors that came to receive me because of the ability they’ve seen in me. I appreciated them, but I did that not with a naira of his and absolutely he supported the party in Lagos during that primary, but not me.

“I have planned everything before Governor Seyi Makinde actually introduced me to him (Wike) and during my primary he didn’t buy my form.

“He was supporting somebody else in Lagos, because he needed structure to win. I don’t have that structure. I came in with nothing. They’ve done all the structure in the PDP before my coming.”

