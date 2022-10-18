The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has advised Nigerians to vote for a presidential candidate that has the capacity and experience in governance

Wike, who spoke at an event in Lagos, said Nigerians should not vote for "some people who are talking about ethnicity"

With the crisis rocking Wike's party, it is not yet clear if the Rivers state governor will be backing the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in 2023

Lagos, Nigeria - Governor Nyesom Wike has also spoken about the qualities that the next president of Nigeria must bring forward ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Rivers state governor said the nation deserved a president that would have the interest of Nigerians at heart.

Governor Wike advised Nigerians to vote for a presidential candidate with vast experience in governance in 2023. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

Wike stated this on Tuesday, October 18, during the opening of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO)'s 22nd National Women Conference in Lagos, Channels TV reported.

2023 presidency: Wike says Nigerians should support an experienced candidate

Governor Wike urged Nigerians to queue behind someone with vast experience in governance, who has the capacity to turn around the economy and confront insecurity.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“We are looking for a president that has the capacity and experience in governance, who can put food on the table for everyone and fight insecurity.

"That’s the person we are looking for; not some people who are talking about ethnicity.”

2023 presidency: Wike and the PDP crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been battling an internal crisis since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the party's presidential candidate.

Wike being at the centre of the crisis, it is not yet clear if the Rivers state governor will back Atiku for president in 2023.

2023 elections: Rivers governor Wike endorses Sanwo-Olu for second term

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has endorsed his Lagos state counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for a second term in office.

This was disclosed by Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, in a terse statement on Tuesday, October 18.

“Breaking: Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike endorses Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term in office. Details later,” Akosile wrote.

Source: Legit.ng