The ruling APC unveiled its revised list of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council on Wednesday, October 19

While some notable adjustments were made in the new campaign list, some key names are still missing

Former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, is one of the prominent members of the ruling party whose name is missing from the list

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) finally unveiled a new list to replace the previous 422-man list of the newly constituted Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council on Wednesday night, October 19.

While President Muhammadu Buhari retains his position on the list as the party's chairman, the APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, rose to number two.

The Punch reported that Adamu is now the Deputy Chairman, the position previously occupied by the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu left the position to take Adamu's previous role: Deputy Chairman II.

APC presidential campaign list: Key names still missing

In the revised list, some influential names in the APC were still noticeably missing. These include:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu Former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu

Legit.ng notes that former SGF Lawal and Dogara have stood against the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket and may soon defect to another party ahead of the 2023 elections.

Some notable additions to APC presidential campaign council

Some of the noticeable names added to the campaign council are:

Juju maestro Sir Shina Peters Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima Dr Mahmood Ahmed Imman Ibrahim War veteran Major General Cecil Esekhaigbe

2023: Buhari insisted VP, SGF & Chief of Staff should stay away from APC campaigns

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Vice President Osinbajo's name was missing from the presidential campaign council list due to President Buhari's directive.

In a statement released on Saturday, September 24, Festus Keyamo, the spokesman of the council, explained that it was Buhari who directed the organisation not to include Osinbajo in the list.

Keyamo noted that Buhari gave the same instruction regarding Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

