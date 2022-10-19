The ruling APC on Wednesday, October 19, reportedly released the final list of its presidential campaign council

The party's previous 422-member campaign council was rejected by key stakeholders in the party, including governors

It was gathered that new names have been added to the final list to address the grievances of party leaders

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly released the final list of its Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Daily Trust reported that the list was released on Wednesday night, October 19.

The APC has reportedly released the final list of its Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Recall that the Secretary of the Campaign Council, James Faleke, had released a list of 422-member Campaign Council to be chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Stakeholders of the ruling party, including governors, however, rejected the composition of the Campaign Council.

Following the development, the director-general of the council and Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, announced that a final list would be released to accommodate the interest of various stakeholders.

APC presidential campaign council: New names surface in final list

In the final list released, the first top positions were not altered as President Buhari retained his position as chairman, while APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Timubu, equally maintained their position as deputy chairman 1 and 2 respectively.

Similarly, Governor Lalong maintained his position as the DG of the campaign, Daily Trust stated.

However, many party chieftains have been added to the list to pacify the aggrieved party members who protested the exclusion of their nominees in the first list.

Legit.ng gathers that President Buhari will unveil Tinubu’s manifesto on Friday, October 21, and equally inaugurate the party’s presidential campaign council on the same day.

See the list below:

