Ogun state, Abeokuta - The Ogun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been ordered by a Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta to conduct a fresh primary election for the Abeokuta North/Obafemi-Owode and Odeda Federal Constituency.

As reported by Daily Trust, Justice J.O Abdulmalik ruled out the initial election urging the PDP to conduct a fresh election within two weeks of the verdict.

The national chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, and INEC were enlisted among the defendants in the litigation filed by Abiodun-Oni Samuel Oluwafemi. Photo: PDP

Legit.ng gathered that the ruling of Justice Abdulmalik also mandated that the new primary election should be under the supervision of the independent national electoral commission (INEC).

The litigant, Abiodun-Oni Samuel Oluwafemi had filed a suit against the party, the national chairman, the Ogun state chapter chairman, and INEC.

Oluwafemi through his legal attorney, A. Okelola questioned the outcome of the annulled election while sighting the delegate list as the problem behind his loss in the initial election

Meanwhile, further ruling by the court also mandates that the new delegate list must comprise legit delegates and INEC should recognise the winner of the rerun.

Plaintiff reacts to court verdict

Okelola hailed the ruling of the court stating that it was the right decision and that the judiciary was on the right path of administering justice.

He further stated that a democratic dispensation must give equal opportunities for people to participate and that the verdict of the court has done justice to it.

Also, the litigant who also reacted to the decision of the court heaped praises on the judiciary for allowing justice to prevail.

He said:

“For the opportunity given to him to reclaim his right, assuring that he was sure of victory whenever the rerun will take place.”

“I believe with this ruling now, issues of fake lists and kangaroo primaries held on 22nd May 2022 will be things of the past."

