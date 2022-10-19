FCT, Abuja - Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the flagbearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has vowed to develop and upgrade the blueprint of President Muhammadu Buhari, Vanguard reported.

The former Lagos state governor made this promise on Tuesday, October 18 at the presidential villa in Abuja during the 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat.

Bola Tinubu hailed President Buhari's resilience despite all the challenges he faced in office and vowed to continue his legacies. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He lauded President Buhari for his accomplishment despite the torrid incidents and events laced around his administration.

Tinubu said his administration if elected will continue the good works of President Buhari and keep his legacies going for years to come.

Jagaban as he is fondly called also promised to foster national unity and broker a lasting peace for the future of Nigeria.

He said:

“If elected, I will give due honour to your efforts and your legacy. I will work in the spirit of cordial unity, and national purpose that informed the creation of our party and characterized the work of your government."

While reeling out his commitment, he also promised that his administration will be focused on developmental projects that will benefit Nigeria and its citizens.

He said:

“Consider these three promises to be a positive outgrowth of your nine-point agenda."

Tinubu tackles PDP reveal how to fix Nigeria

The presidential aspirants went further to aim a dig at the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stating that President Buhari inherited their shortcomings.

He said:

“This administration inherited a national condition steep in difficulty, unlike any other. Preceding governments ignored or lacked the will to tackle serious problems, ranging from insecurity to corruption.

”As if that was not enough, you confronted a series of events unprecedented, compounded by the severity, complexity, and novelty."

Tinubu further pointed out the COVID-19 pandemic, the down-turn on oil prices and internally generated revenue, banditry, as well as the Ukraine crisis as some of the challenges the president battled and persevered against.

He hailed the president for the achievements he accrued despite all the challenges he faced during the course of his administration.

