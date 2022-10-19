The ambition of the ruling All Progressive Congress presidential standard bearer Asiwaju Bola Tinubu received a huge boost on Tuesday when student pledged to work for his emergence in 2023.

The students, under the aegis of Tinubu/ Shetima Students Vanguard (TSSV), said their support for Tinubu was based on the fact the APC Presidential candidate has the required qualities to lead the country.

The group’s Coordinator and immediate past National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Comr. Sunday Asefon made the declaration at a briefing in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Asefon explained they decided to support Tinubu after careful evaluation of all the candidates.

He said there are strong indications that the APC candidate would run a student-friendly government, saying his exploits in all sectors of governance, particularly, the education sector when he was at the helm of affairs in Lagos State remained verifiable testimonies of his leadership capacity.

According to him: “It is no longer news that Nigeria will be going through an electing year in 2023 during which the country is expected to witness another transition period in the political leadership of the most populous black nation of the world.

“There is no doubt that the outcome of the election will have a great impacts in the lives of young population whether positive or negative.

“So, It’s on this note that we the Nigerian students under the aegis of theTinubu/ Shettima Students Vanguard cutting acrosses all campuses of the 36 states have reviewed political developments of the country and concluded to mobilize our members and indeed the millions of progressive Nigerian students to support Tinubu and Shettima”.

Asefon added that the group considered Tinubu’s intellectual prowess, pedigree, administrative acumen, competence and experience as very crucial to taking the country to higher pedestal.

He noted Tinubu’s presidency would be a great blessing to the entirety of Nigeria as he possesses the leadership qualities needed to transform Nigeria, looking at how he changes the fortunes of Lagos State for the better.

He added that if given the opportunity, the APC candidate will do the same with Nigeria as he was well prepared to birth a new Nigeria many of dreamt of within the shortest possible time.

Source: Legit.ng