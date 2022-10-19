The Buhari-led federal government is not leaving any stone unturned ahead of transmitting power to the next president

President Buhari implied this when he spoke with his cabinet members during the 022 Ministerial Performance Review Retreat on Monday, October 17, in Abuja

Buhari called on all cabinet members to start preparing their detailed and updated transmission documents

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered members of his cabinet to start preparing their transition documents ahead of the expiration of his administration in February 2023.

The president gave the directive during the 022 Ministerial Performance Review Retreat on Monday, October 17, in Abuja.

President Buhari is getting ready to transmit power smoothly to his successor (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

President Buhari urged ministers, presidential aides, permanent secretaries, heads of government agencies, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha to ensure proper documentation of all the policies, programmes, and projects of the federal government with up-to-date status of implementation.

Don't abandon your official duties for political campaigns - Buhari to his cabinet

The president stated that despite the commencement of campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections, members of his cabinet must give full attention to the business of governance, adding that "any infraction will be viewed seriously."

Buhari said:

"...all ministers, permanent secretaries, and heads of agencies must remain focused in the discharge of their duties, as any infraction will be viewed seriously.

”Our collective goal is to map out a transition plan for the incoming Administration to ensure proper documentation of all the Policies, Programmes, and Projects of Government with up-to-date status of implementation."

