The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has endorsed his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for a second term in office.

This was disclosed by Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, in a terse statement on Tuesday, October 18, The Punch reported.

“Breaking: Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike endorses Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term in office. Details later,” Akosile wrote.

The endorsement comes despite Wike’s party, the Peoples Democratic Party, having a governorship candidate in Lagos, in the person of Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

Source: Legit.ng