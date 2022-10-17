Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara state, has shut down the branch of the Nigeria Television Authority in the state

The governor also closed Gamji TV, Al-Umma TV and Pride FM Radio which are located in Gusau, the state capital, for covering PDP rallies

In a broadcast by the state's commissioner for information, Ibrahim Dosara, stated that political rallies had earlier been banned in the state for political

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Gusau, Zamfara - The governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, has ordered the closure of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and three other media houses in the state.

Other affected media houses included Gamji TV, Al-Umma TV and Pride FM Radio, all are located in Gusau, the state capital, The Punch reported.

Zamfara shuts down media houses for covering PDP rally Photo Credit: Bello Matawalle

Source: Facebook

While announcing the shutdown in a radio broadcast, Ibrahim Dosara, the state commissioner for information, stated that the media houses were shut down for alleged violations of professional ethics.

Why did Zamfara shut down NTA?

Dosara stated disclosed that the affected media houses attended the political rally organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while the government had banned political rallies for security reasons in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His statement reads in part:

“The state government has suspended all political activities in the state due to security challenges but the PDP ignored the order and held a rally in Gusau, the state capital, where one person was killed and 18 others were injured.

“The four media houses, NTA, Gamji TV, Al-Umma TV, and Pride FM radio, were also at the event to cover the occasion even though they were aware of the ban on political rallies by the state government.

Atiku raises alarm over fresh attempt to scuttle “legitimate campaigns of the PDP” in powerful northern state

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, has condemned the recent clash between the suspected members of the PDP and the APC in Zamfara state.

The presidential hopeful said it is an attempt to scuttle the legitimate right of Nigerians to lawful and peaceful assembly.

The ex-vice president also described the clash as an attempt to suppress the legitimate campaigns of the PDP in the state.

Source: Legit.ng