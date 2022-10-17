In recent days, the presidential aspiration of former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar has come under scrutiny, from the opposition and from members of his party, the PDP

In fact, the recent one is the revelation by Bola Tinubu, who noted that Atiku stole the PDP presidential ticket from the southern region of Nigeria

The APC flagbearer made this comment while reacting to Atiku's latest remark while soliciting votes for the 2023 election in the north

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar is a 'Tribal Jingoist'.

Tinubu's comment is coming a day after footage of Atiku campaigning in the North went viral on social media, Rivers Mirror noted.

The Adamawa-born politician was heard telling the party faithful that the North does not need a Yoruba or an Igbo President only a Northern one. The video has drawn widespread condemnation.

Tinubu, in a statement on Sunday, October 16, signed by his director, media and publicity, Bayo Onanuga, added that Atiku's 'Tribalism' was the reason why the PDP was in crisis. He stated that Atiku has refused to persuade the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu to resign because he is also from the North.

The PDP's zoning arrangement stipulates that if the Party chairman is from the North, the Presidential candidate will come from the South.

This is the reason why Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike alongside 4 other governors has refused to participate in Atiku's campaign.

The statement read;

"In clear terms, Atiku who stole the PDP ticket, by a similar mindset, has cast himself as a northern candidate, who should solely be supported by the people from his region. We view Atiku's public declaration which framed him as an ethnic and regional champion as unbecoming for a man who was once a Vice-President of Nigeria.

"But we are not surprised by his desperate position. Atiku has resorted to whipping up ethnic sentiments, knowing that his chances of being elected have become a mirage.He has himself, not anybody else, to blame for his expected electoral misfortune. First, he broke the fundamental rules of power rotation in his party and the country.

"As if this cardinal sin was not enough, the PDP candidate has remained defiant in the face of pressure by preserving the two topmost posts in his party for people from his region. The Nigerian public now know better that a man who has been campaigning as a so-called unifier of our disparate groups, is a tribal jingoist, who has now totally eviscerated all pretensions to being a detribalised Nigerian."

